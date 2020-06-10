The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On May 1, Guadalupe Torres-Estrada was stopped along U.S. 24 for speeding and issued a citation.
— On May 1, Luis Angel Pillado-Gonzalez was issued a summons for speeding, careless driving and violating terms of his driver’s permit.
— On May 1, deputies responded to Mountain View Village West on a harassment report. Written statements were collected.
— On May 3, deputies responded to a 911 hang up from U.S. 24 and found an intoxicated party in a pickup truck. Eduardo Flores-Frescas was arrested for driving under the influence.
— On May 5, deputies received a report of three males discharging firearms at near Turquoise Lake Dam. Phillip Waldron and Daniel Pfluger were cited for prohibited use of weapons and open alcoholic container. The firearms were taken and put into evidence; a sober driver drove the truck safely home.
— On May 6, deputies contacted a vehicle playing loud music outside a house on U.S. 24. Jose Galarza Marquez was cited for possessing an open marijuana container in a motor vehicle.
— On May 7, deputies responded to a call after a dog attacked a pedestrian and the pedestrian’s dog. The attacking dog was taken to the animal shelter; Katherine Kuhn was issues a summons and citation for animal attack and animal at large.
— On May 8, deputies responded to a fraud report after a person made a purchase on Craigslist but received no answer. The case is still under investigation.
— On May 10, deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Mt. Massive Drive. LCSO found Jesus Artica, who had an active Department of Corrections arrest warrant. Artica was taken into custody, the home was searched and drugs and equipment were seized.
— On May 10, deputies responded to a report of theft from Stop N’ Save. Upon further investigation, the suspect involved was taken to the hospital for mental health assistance.
— On May 11, deputies responded to a welfare check at Mountain Valley Estates. Desiree Velasquez was arrested for domestic violence and Joel Olave Chavez was arrested on violation of a protection order.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.