Two public meetings likely to draw crowds are on the docket for early next week.
On Monday at 1 p.m., the Board of County Commissioners and Sheriff Amy Reyes will discuss House Bill 1177, colloquially known as the “red-flag law.” The law, which is set to give Colorado courts the power to temporarily seize firearms from gun owners believed to be at risk to themselves or others, has made headlines since it was signed into law in April. The BOCC will revisit the decision to pass or forgo a resolution opposing the red-flag law before the new year.
On Monday at 4 p.m., the Lake County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Schofield Excavation’s conditional use permit for a gravel mining operation off Colo. 91 near Birdseye Gulch. The commission shot down Schofield’s first CUP application for the project in November and the company has since reapplied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.