If you suspect someone is being exploited for labor or sex, the Laboratory to Combat Sexual Trafficking suggests some questions to ask:
- Are you afraid or unable to leave your job or employer?
- Is someone threatening your family or loved ones?
- Does someone else control when you can eat, sleep or have free time?
- Is someone holding your identification, documents, money or other things that belong to you?
- Are you being threatened or abused physically, sexually or emotionally in your work situation?
- Do you have a debt to your employer that you cannot pay with your given wages?
- Are you required to sleep in accommodations provided by your employer?
- Are you forced to do work that is not legal?
- Are you under 18 and working for someone in the sex industry?
- Are you in a relationship with someone who pressures you to have sex with his or her friends, business associates or strangers?
- Is someone in your family or home offering to let other people have sex with you?
Colorado’s Human Trafficking Hotline is 866-355-5075 (text 720-999-9724).
