Leadville City Council approved a subdivision- improvement agreement between the city and High Country Developers last week, bringing the Railyard at Leadville one step closer to going vertical.
The agreement outlines HCD’s responsibilities regarding public improvements, open space, drainage and more.
In order to ensure the construction and installation of public improvements at the Railyard, the developer will establish an escrow fund with the city. The fund will initially contain $1,200,000, the estimated cost of the improvements. HCD can withdraw money from the fund as projects are completed but not below 10 percent.
The agreement also states that all public improvements must be performed by the developer within two years of the Railyard’s final plat approval. The city could grant two one-year extensions if HCD demonstrates good cause.
Ownership of many of the public improvements will be transferred to the city after completion of a warranty period. The city will be responsible for Railyard’s snow removal.
Commercial and residential homeowner’s associations will maintain the development’s open space, including McClary Park, Mineral Belt Green and Match Stick Green. The developer will maintain the parks until the HOAs are established.
HCD will be able to apply for a building permit once the final plat and SIA are signed and recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.