Leadville City Council approved a contract for the Leadville Police Department to acquire three new police cruisers through a five year lease-purchase agreement with Ford.
At its June 2 meeting, the council discussed and approved a lease-purchase contract between the city and the Ford Motor Credit Company to receive new police interceptor utility vehicles.
The vehicles, 2020 model-year patrol cars, will replace three of the department’s vehicles from 2016.
Over the course of the next 60 months, the city will pay $2,028.69 monthly for the new vehicles. At the end of the lease agreement, the city will have the option to purchase the vehicles for the price of the remaining balance according to the lease schedule. As the contract is written, that balance will be $1.
In total, by the time the city fulfills its five-year contract, Leadville will have paid $121,721.40 for the new vehicles.
