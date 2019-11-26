Concern over comments made at the town hall meeting on Nov. 16 caused Mayor Greg Labbe to request action.
Following the meeting, Labbe directed Police Chief Saige Bertolas to contact the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security regarding what was said by local resident Ezekiah Lujan.
Labbe characterized Lujan’s comments, which were directed at State Senator Kerry Donovan and State Representative Julie McCluskie, as “political hate speech” including a comment that the senator and representative “should be eradicated.”
Labbe said, “In my opinion this is truly dangerous speech that promotes violence, if not threatening it directly.”
The town hall was scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. The politicians said they’d finish at 11 but would stay around to answer questions one on one after that time.
Lujan entered the senior center where the meeting was being held about halfway through. When he rose to speak about 11 a.m., he was informed that the time was up, but he continued to read his statement from a paper as the gathering was disbanding.
Bertolas confirmed on Monday that she has relayed the mayor’s concerns to CBI, Homeland Security including its Colorado Information Analysis Center and State Capitol Security.
Police Sergeant Justin Collins said on Monday, Oct. 18, that based on some Facebook comments, police were aware that Lujan would attend the meeting to express concern about the Red Flag Law. A Red Flag Law is a gun control law that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.
There was police presence at the senior center, but officers remained outside at Donovan’s request, Collins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.