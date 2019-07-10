Leadville Boom Days official belt buckles are now available for purchase.
Each year the Boom Days Committee chooses a buckle design from several suggestions. Local artist Bill Harrington has designed the buckles for the past several years. This year the buckle celebrates 70 years of burro racing.
Numbered buckles with light brass finish are $40, many are reserved but there are still numbers available. Non-numbered buckles with dark brass finish are $35.
Contact Buckle Committee Chair Noreen Dewhirst at 719-486-8332; please leave a message if not available.
Buckles are on sale at Community Banks of Colorado, Pueblo Bank & Trust and First Mountain Bank in Leadville and will be available at the Boom Days hospitality tent during Boom Days weekend.
Shipping is available for $5 for one buckle, $3 more for each additional buckle. Checks for buckles and shipping should be written to Leadville Boom Days and mailed to: Noreen Dewhirst, 919 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461. Credit cards are not accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.