As budget season unfolds for Lake County and the City of Leadville, both governments are looking toward long-term road-paving solutions. Lake County maintains about 72 centerline miles of paved roads; the city maintains about 26.
“If you’re looking in terms of value, the county’s largest asset isn’t equipment,” Lake County Public Works Director Brad Palmer told the Herald. “It’s roads.”
From pavement data collection to collaboration with other special districts, both the county and city hope to create a comprehensive plan for road maintenance and paving prioritization in the coming year.
Last week, a representative from Infrastructure Management Services presented a pavement management service proposal to members of the Board of County Commissioners and City Council. The company has performed pavement data collection for a variety of local governments such as Routt County, the Town of Eagle and La Plata County.
The IMS service uses a laser road-surface tester to collect data on the severity of pavement distress, creating a pavement-condition index for each roadway segment. After analyzing the results, IMS engineers create a multi-year pavement management plan which can be optimized to different budget conditions, environmental conditions and more.
The comprehensive IMS data collection service would cost the county about $25,000 and the city about $20,000.
Palmer, who was the first to reach out to IMS, plans on proposing a contract with IMS in his 2020 budget presentation to the BOCC. Road and Bridge would use Highway and Transportation Funding Act and Payments in Lieu of Taxes funding to pay for the service.
“This assessment would put a plan together that will last long after I’m gone and new commissioners come on board,” Palmer said. “If we pave a mile a year in the county it would still take us 160 years to get it done.”
The county’s 2019 budget, which Palmer described with slew of pejorative terms, did not allow for any paving work this summer.
At this point in time, Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe is not in favor of the IMS pavement management service.
“We already know our roads are in trouble,” Labbe said. “We don’t need to spend $20,000 to figure that out.”
Labbe thinks the City of Leadville Street Department can put together a paving prioritization plan internally, a request he will formally make of the department in the coming weeks. On Sept. 10, City Council will meet to discuss 2020 budget priorities and paving is sure to be discussed.
Earlier this month, Labbe convened a lunch-time meeting with Palmer, Cody Hall of Parkville Water District and Scott Marcella of Leadville Sanitation District. They discussed ways to collaborate on paving projects and the importance of creating and sharing project timelines and plans.
Last summer, Parkville and the city partnered to re-pave a block of Hemlock St. after Parkville trenched for a water main replacement. The special districts each paid about $16,000 for the project.
According to Labbe, Parkville and the city are discussing a similar agreement to pave a block at Spruce and 9th Streets in the coming weeks.
The good news? After a year of crippling staffing shortages, both Lake County Public Works and the City of Leadville Street Department are now fully staffed.
