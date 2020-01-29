It looks like the incidence of flu in Lake County is about average for the time being. As of early January 2020, RMFP had reported approximately two hundred flu cases this season, and Leadville Medical Clinic reported three. There have been 12 hospitalizations in Lake County for flu so far. We are very low compared to the rest of the state at this time. Chaffee County has seen an increase in hospitalizations (reporting 51). Summit County’s information is not available at this time. Our geographic location may offer us some protection, as we seldom encounter the large numbers of people common in big cities hosting an airport, public transportation, and massive events.
Flu is a strong virus that thrives in cold, dry weather. The flu shot offers the best protection, especially when combined with hand washing and covering your cough. If someone gets the flu but has had their shot, symptoms and illness is likely to be milder than for those who did not get vaccinated. A limited number of flu shots are still available at Lake County Public Health, Leadville Medical Clinic and the Safeway Pharmacy in Leadville. Please call your provider to make an appointment or see the pharmacist at Safeway.
Please reach out to Lake County Public Health Agency for any additional information. You can also find more detailed Colorado information at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/influenza.
