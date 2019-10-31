The board and staff of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum have undertaken a three-year campaign to raise $6 million for an endowment to ensure the organization’s sustainability.
The NMHFM has partnered with the Avenir Foundation and the Denver Foundation to assure the success of the campaign and to guarantee prudent stewardship and careful oversight of the endowment, according to a news release.
The NMHFM has been engaging the public in Leadville since 1987. It is the only federally-chartered mining museum in the U.S., but receives no regular federal, state, or local government funding. The NMHFM is located in a historically significant and authentic mining town, which also happens to be the highest incorporated city in North America, but extreme weather and seasonal fluctuations in tourism tend to result in annual decreases in revenues at the same time that utility bills for the large, 120-year-old former Leadville High School building increase exponentially.
A $6 million endowment will provide $200,000-$250,000 in income each year, reducing the impact of such seasonal financial fluctuations and ensuring the organization’s sustainability, the release said. An endowment will enable the board and staff to focus their energy on preserving the historic record of mining and developing cutting-edge exhibits and programs to educate the public about the importance of mining to their daily lives.
The Avenir Foundation has pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to the endowment during the three years of the campaign. That means the NMHFM is already essentially half-way to its fund-raising goal. The Avenir pledge is not all or nothing. Once $500,000 in donations arrive, the Foundation will deposit a matching amount into the endowment fund. Avenir support will come in $500,000 increments until the $6 million goal is reached. The NMHFM will be able to draw on the interest to supplement the operating budget and increase sustainability in less than three years.
As part of the campaign, the NMHFM is offering naming rights to exhibit rooms and other spaces in and around the NMHFM, as well as engraved paving bricks that will be part of a new walkway. Naming a space or brick seen by visitors from around the world will memorialize oneself, a friend, a relative, or a colleague. Thanks to the Avenir Foundation’s generosity, naming opportunities for NMHFM spaces and bricks are being offered at half price during the three years of the campaign.
