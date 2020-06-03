Leadville’s summers allow a short window of opportunity for construction, and this season the city and county are seeing an abnormally high number of projects in and around town.
Street construction projects throughout Leadville have been under way since in April. A combination of local, state and private entities are completing these projects, and more are slated to start as the season progresses.
Along Harrison Avenue, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is completing several updates to sidewalk curb cuts and replacing the traffic signals at Sixth Street to improve accessibility and ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The right-of-way for U.S. 24 extends to the storefronts along Harrison, meaning the curb cuts and walkway maintenance are the responsibilities of CDOT.
Traffic will be disrupted along Harrison Avenue for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to conclude in October.
Additionally, CDOT will resurface the two mile stretch of U.S. 24 that runs through town between Mountain View Drive and Elm Street. The resurfacing will not require excavation, but it will disrupt traffic flow in the segment being resurfaced.
The project, which is managed by CDOT and contracted to United Companies, has overlapped with simultaneous projects this year.
Xcel Energy, for example, is continuing work on its multi-year plan to replace service lines in Leadville and Lake County. In neighborhoods and streets across its service area, Xcel will continue underground boring and excavating to replace service lines that carry natural gas to customers. This work will require lane closures and traffic stoppages at times.
Throughout June, Xcel is planning to complete work on Monroe, Leiter and Elm Streets. Work will continue at various sites around Leadville as the summer season continues.
Xcel’s work is scheduled to continue seasonally for at least the next five years, Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager for Leadville, said.
Construction of the traffic signal at the intersection of Mountain View Drive and U.S. 24, at the north end of town is planned for completion this summer.
The project is resuming after a series of setbacks prevented its completion last year. As part of the Railyard development, the project is a collaboration between CDOT, Technology Constructors, Inc. and High Country Developers and is under the management of the city.
Intermittent traffic disruptions will continue for the duration of the project, and can be expected to last until mid-summer, when the project is scheduled for completion.
Smaller, peripheral projects outside of Leadville’s main thoroughfares are also scheduled for this summer.
Realignment work of the Mineral Belt Trail is currently underway near 12th Street, and a larger section of the trail is scheduled to be improved beginning June 8.
A 1.5 mile section of the trail will be closed near California Gulch, and a 3.3 mile detour will be required to complete the circuit.
The Tabor Opera House will soon see scaffolding along its facade as the renovation of its brick face begins. The work is scheduled to take place throughout the summer.
Continued work on the Leadville signage at the entrance to town will also carry on throughout the summer, with improvements to the lighting to be completed.
The collaborations and overlapping projects make for a difficult time in conveying the nature and status of the projects, and the city is prepared to field questions and concerns about the projects as the summer continues, Dallas said.
Dallas urged residents to call the city with questions or concerns as each of the projects continue.
