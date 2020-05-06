Lake County Government is moving forward with the establishment of a new justice center following a decision to invoke eminent domain, granting county workers access to a vacant site owned by Union Pacific Railroad at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street.
On April 23, the Board of County Commissioners met in an executive session to receive legal advice regarding how to best move forward with assessment of the site. Immediately following, the board met in a public meeting and voted to move forward with the site assessment process by invoking eminent domain.
The ruling does not allow the county to acquire the land, but permits access for county employees, or contractors commissioned by the county, to conduct environmental and other assessments to determine the viability of the site as a home for the new justice center.
The motion passed with a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Mark Glenn voted against the motion amid economic uncertainty due to an anticipated reduction in sales tax revenue and downsizing of Climax Mine’s operation — two major sources of the county’s budget, Glenn said.
Earlier this year, the BOCC decided to forgo a ballot initiative for the project, instead opting to fund the new justice center through a certificate of participation process.
A certificate of participation allows the county to mortgage land it acquires and make annual lease payments. This method of funding removes the need for the county to get voter approval.
According to a document issued by the Justice Center Task Force concerning the decision to fund the project this way, “Introducing the matter to the voters may no longer be appropriate as the county is currently failing to meet its statutory mandate to provide safe and adequate jail and courthouse facilities.”
In 2016, Lake County voted against the construction of a new justice center.
The inadequacies of the current courthouse, including an undersized and now closed jail, insufficient space for employees and the public, and a single courtroom, are among the reasons the county is moving forward with the project, Katy Welter, a legal adviser with the Justice Center Task Force, said.
A state mandate, requiring counties to provide adequate judicial and penal facilities, has also been cited as a driving force behind continuing with the site assessments and project completion. The same mandate in the Colorado Revised Statutes allows for counties to claim private land through eminent domain in order to build public facilities.
Though the motion allowing for an initial right of entry to the privately-owned land was passed, the timeline for when the county will begin to access the site is undecided, Commissioner Sarah Mudge said in an email.
