The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series (CPFS) is bringing back Dr. Scott Tinker with his new documentary, “Switch On.” In January 2013, Dr. Tinker screened and discussed his first documentary, “Switch.” While “Switch” looked at energy in the developed world, “Switch On” takes viewers on a new adventure across the developing world.
Billions of people in the developing world lack safe and reliable energy, impacting lighting, literacy and education, water and food supply, communication and technology, health care, trade and the economy, social programs, and government. According to Dr. Tinker, what the United Nations calls “energy poverty” is one of the most profound challenges in the world today, causing suffering and instability in many countries. However, leaders, entrepreneurs and citizens are standing up to bring power to their people.
“Switched On” takes the viewer to the Maasai savannah of Kenya and its newest hydroelectric dam; into the coal towns, ports, power plants and mines of growing Vietnam; across Nepal with an environmental health scientist, studying people’s transition from a dangerous cooking fuel killing millions per year to a safe one; and to the Arhuaco people of Northern Colombia where solar energy is utilized for the first time.
Participants can view a trailer and watch “Switch On” any time between May 12 and May 21, when Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will host Dr. Tinker for a discussion of the film via Zoom. To view the film, create a login for the “Switch On” website by visting https://switchon.org/films/switch-on/. Click the “sign up for free” button in the upper right corner of this screen to create your login.
Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will host a discussion with Dr. Tinker at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. For instructions on how to participate via Zoom, visit the CPFS website at https://www.collegiatepeaksforum.org/ and click the “special events” tab in the upper right corner of the welcome screen.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 18th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information about CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.