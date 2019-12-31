Selected at random from the pages of the Herald Democrat during the past year are the above faces of 2019. Top, from left, are Julie McCluskie, Marge Hickman with Steve Siguaw, Christine Whittington, Gage Nacke, Kerry Donovan, Gary Campbell; second row, from left, Erin Allaman, Saige Bertolas with Amy Reyes, Steve Sunday, David Gaskill, Howard Grotts, Glenda Dunn, Joel Cage (above), Dylan Gregg (below); third row, from left, Adalynn Fike, Sam Frykholm with Makayla Frausto, Marvin Sandoval, Ryker Johnson, Bob Hartzell, Daniel Mulhall, Ben Dallas; fourth row, from midpage, Edgar Tarango, JJ Simon, Emily Olsen, Fernando Mendoza (above), Sally Glaser, (below); bottom row, from left, Kim Kegu, Shannon Kent, Jude Hill, Ryan Smith, Leo Schmitt, Mary Ann Best, Jody Manley, Damian Medina.
