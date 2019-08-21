The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department.
• After police responded to a REDDI report concerning a black Honda Accord on June 2, Ashley Reid Pacheco, 31, of Leadville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Sinner, 46, of Leadville, was issued a citation for driving under restraint on June 5.
• Ryan Gonzales, 32, of Leadville, was arrested June 6 on an outstanding municipal warrant.
• Robert Ritacco, 71, of Leadville, was cited on June 6 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.
• On June 7, Rebecca McConnell, 62, of Leadville, was cited for passing on the left when prohibited by markings.
• Lizbeth Morgan, 45, of Buena Vista, was cited for display of expired number plates on June 7.
• After officers responded to a disturbance call in the 200 block of East Elm Street on June 8, Terrence Miskey, 57, of Leadville was cited for third-degree assault.
• A temporary tag was reported stolen from a vehicle at Mt. Massive Townhomes on June 8.
• Brent Diorama, 31, was cited for displaying expired tags on June 11.
•George Dennis, 85, of Leadville, was cited on June 13 for failure to stop at a stop sign.
• On June 13, Jason Gates, 38, of Plano, Texas, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and parking where prohibited.
• It was reported on June 15 that someone stole copper pipes from a location on East Ninth Street.
• Ashley Reid, 31, of Leadville, was arrested on June 15 on a summons out of Summit County.
• After officers placed a parking ticket on a Hyundai that was parked on the Harrison Avenue sidewalk on June 19, they learned the vehicle was stolen. Officers booked and released Gabriel Tafoya, 29, of Arvada.
• After police were dispatched to the 100 block of East 13th Street on a report of an animal attack, Yesenia Chairez, 25, of Leadville,was cited for vicious animal running at large/animal running at large.
• Officers responded to the Pastime Bar on June 21 on a report of intoxicated persons being disorderly. Satoya Calvert, 29, of Leadville, was cited for third-degree assault and harassment.
• Chelsea Luna Garcia, 26, of Leadville, was cited on June 21 for disregarding a traffic-control device.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop at Monroe Street and U.S. 24 on June 21. Issac Trujillo, 54, of Leadville, was charged with driving under restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding, 36/25.
• Joshua McGrath, 30, of Denver, was arrested on charges of domestic violence/harassment on June 21.
• Douglas Drugan, 54, of Leadville, was charged with driving after revocation, DUI, DUI with excess alcohol content .08 or above and driving vehicle while license under restraint on June 21.
• After a traffic stop on U.S. 24 near the Rodeway Inn on June 22, Davis Brock, 21, of Leander, Texas, was cited for speeding, 86/35, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
• Thomas Loewenstein, 28, of Leadville, was arrested on June 22 and charged with violating a protection order.
• Two individuals had mattresses stolen from them upon delivery at the Tabor Grand Apartments on June 23.
• David Smith, 58, of Leadville, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving under restraint on June 27.
• Anne Sifuentes-Casas, 23, of Leadville,was cited for obstructed plate on June 28.
• Andrew Gallegos, 35, of Leadville, was arrested on June 28, on a felony warrant out of Lake County.
• Patricia Marchiowska, 52, of Aurora was cited on June 30 for required position and method of turning.
• Cobey Hatathil, 21,was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence on July 1.
• Max Cohen, 32, of Leadville, was cited for speeding, 53/35, driving vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, and two counts of prohibited use of a weapon on July 2.
• Bryan Russell, 23, of Leadville, was issued a summons on July 3 for driving under restraint.
• On July 4, an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Fifth Street for a disturbance. Vaughn Lee Campos, 22, of Leadville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, five counts of prohibited use of weapons and open alcoholic beverage container. Ryan Serens, 25, of Leadville, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of weapons by previous offender and open alcoholic beverage container.
• Timothy Lujan, 30, of Leadville was arrested on July 6 and charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, resisting arrest and second-degree assault on a peace officer.
• Cory Short, 52, of Leadville, was arrested July 6 on charges of retaliation against a victim/witness, intimidating a victim/witness, stalking, harassment and domestic violence.
• Officers responded to a fight in progress on July 8. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jordan Lacroix of Texas.
• Amanda Martinez, 38, of Leadville, was arrested on a Lake county felony warrant on July 8.
• A summons was issued to Omar Murrillo, 26, of Leadville on July 10 for failure to appear.
•Officers contacted Andrew Gallagos, 35, on a failure to appear warrant out of Adams County on July 10. He was held on $550 bond.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in Stringtown on July 13. Gavrial Valesquez-Valenzuela, 33, of Silverthorne, was cited for passing on the left when prohibited by signs and markings.
• Angelica Duenas, 30, of Denver, was arrested on July 13 on charges of domestic violence, DUI, third-degree assault and open marijuana container in vehicle.
• Police took a report on July 16 of a house being egged in the 500 block of West Third Street. No damage was caused to the house.
• After officers responded to the 500 block of Poplar Street on July 17 on a report of a verbal dispute, Timothy Lujan, 30, of Leadville was arrested on charges of harassment, domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and criminal mischief.
• On July 19, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue. Julien Mart, 24, of Leadville was issued two citations, one for displaying expired plates and the other for offences relating to marijuana, A passenger, Dakota Williams, 20, was issued a citation for false reporting.
• Police arrested Donald Kelley, 51, of Leadville, on July 19 on a warrant out of Summit County and then discovered he also had a Leadville municipal warrant.
• After being dispatched to the 500 block of Poplar Street on a report of a fight in progress on July 19, police cited Robert Martinez, 42, and Joseph Russell, 26, both of Leadville, for disorderly conduct.
• An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of West Seventh Street on July 20 on a report of a theft. George Coon, 40, of Leadville, was arrested on a warrant out of Clear Creek.
• An officer responded to the 100 block of West Seventh St., on a possible case of child abuse. George Coon, 40, of Leadville, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.
• Following a report of a two-vehicle accident on West Fourth Street, Rhiannon Hundley, 42, of Leadville, was issued a citation for DUI and careless driving on July 23.
• Alexander Kraker, 34, of Leadville was arrested on an active warrant out of Eagle County on July 24.
• Officers responded to a possible domestic violence incident in progress on July 24. Kailon Graywater, 21, of Leadville was arrested and charged with domestic violence and second degree kidnapping. Adarrah Neal , 19, of Leadville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault in the third degree.
• Pamela Robinson, 67, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was cited for limitations on backing following a non-injury accident in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue on July 25.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.