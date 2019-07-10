Nicole Geraci of the Eagle Valley is the winner of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation 2019 Colorado Land Rush Raffle, drawn Saturday, June 22, on the stage of the Leadville BBQ and Brew Fest.
Geraci won title to 795 Juniper Lane, a forested 0.46-acre residential lot in Pan Ark Estates. The raffle ticket sales totaled $51,825 and will assist St. Vincent Hospital in purchasing a new, state-of-the-art CT scanner to replace the existing scanner.
According to a St. Vincent press release, a new CT scanner is essential for the emergency room in Leadville, which is 35+ miles from the next-closest medical facility. The imaging can help doctors stabilize patients for treatment in Leadville or for transfer to a trauma center. It also prevents injured or ill patients from having to travel over a mountain pass for evaluation.
“The raffle was a big success. We are so grateful for everyone who bought a ticket, promoted the raffle, and recognized the importance of helping our rural hospital,” said Bob Smith, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation Board chair.
