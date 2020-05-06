Saige Bertolas was elected to a two-year term on the St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors on May 5. Jonathan Burk and Aleta Bezzic ran unopposed and will each serve three-year terms on the board.
Bertolas defeated Whittney Smythe-Smith and Craig Stuller by a small margin in the special district’s board election. Bertolas tallied 51 votes, Smythe-Smith received 44 votes and Stuller secured 43 votes. Overall, 138 voters participated in the board election.
The reported results are subject to change as the district is accepting Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absente Voting Act ballots through May 13. Additionally, the hospital’s canvassing board must still meet to review the results and determine the winners. According to Karen Onderdonk, chief branding officer for the hospital, the special district has not decided when new board members will be sworn in.
