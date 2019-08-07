The Colorado Department of Transportation, the City of Leadville and High Country Developers, LLC, are partnering to improve safety and mobility at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Mountain View Drive.
Contractor Technology Constructors, Inc., will begin work on Aug. 12 to replace the existing signals and make additional improvements that will support all modes of travel, as well as provide enhanced access for the new development east of the intersection.
“This is a great improvement for safety and mobility” said Region 3 Transportation Director Michael Goolsby. “When CDOT gets the opportunity to partner with local government and private industry it is a win/win for our customers.”
Intersection improvements will include:
• Replacement of existing span wire signals with mast arm signals
• Upgraded push buttons and signals for pedestrians
• Sidewalk upgrades to meet ADA requirements at all four corners of each intersection, including ADA-compliant curb ramps
• Drainage improvements (storm drain inlets)
• New/upgraded pavement markings
• Minor widening on westbound US 24 (runs northbound at this location) to provide a new deceleration/acceleration lane into and out of the new development.
The contract cost of the project is $1,199,742; $592,255 of that is funded by CDOT and $607,487 by the developer. The project is scheduled for completion by mid-December 2019.
“The City of Leadville is pleased to participate in this important public-private partnership benefitting our community,” said Leadville Administrative Services Manager Sarah Dallas. “We greatly appreciate the generous support of the Colorado Department of Transportation and High Country Developers in the Mountain View Drive intersection-improvement project. We look forward to the enhancements both the project and the development will bring.”
Through the project’s completion by late November 2019, motorists can expect single-lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (as daylight permits), Monday through Friday. Motorists are urged to drive with care through the intersection and watch for workers and equipment.
