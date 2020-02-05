Kyle Welch was given an opportunity to express his concerns as a contractor about working with Xcel Energy on his developments at the start of the meeting between county and city representatives and Xcel on Jan. 31.
His main problems are poor communications and waiting for service, he said, giving a variety of examples. For instance at the Westwoods Subdivision, he was required to pay $204,000 for electric service and $69,000 for gas service. Payment was required up front.
“I pay $280,000, it takes a year, you sit on it,” Welsh said. “Can we go with 25% down, 50% when you show up and 25% when finished?” he asked.
Probably not, said Peter Schmidt, Xcel manager of new business design. Xcel has to abide by the rules and tariffs of the Public Utlities Commission.
Adam Gribb, PUC professional engineer, agreed that any changes in billing would have to go through the PUC.
Schmidt mentioned that Xcel works frequently with the Summit County Builders Association with which it has a open relationship, he said.
Attorney Chris Floyd said that Lake County also has a builders association that meets monthly, and Xcel could have a representative come to these meetings. She said that if Xcel doesn’t meet deadlines here, projects are often delayed for a year due to the climate.
In early spring, the frost is eight feet deep up here, Brad Palmer, Lake County public works director, noted.
Welsh and Schmidt left the meeting to discuss the matter further.
