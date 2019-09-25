Will Lake County Government join the majority of Colorado counties as a second-amendment sanctuary? This was the question at stake at a public meeting last week where Sheriff Amy Reyes and a variety of constituents expressed their opposition to House Bill 1177, colloquially known as the “red-flag law”.
The red-flag law is set to give Colorado courts the power to temporarily seize firearms from gun owners believed to be at risk to themselves or others.
If the law is enforced as written, beginning on Jan. 1 a family member, roommate or law-enforcement officer will be able to petition a judge to temporarily remove a person’s firearms.
If the petitioner establishes clear and convincing evidence that a person poses a threat at a preliminary hearing, a judge could grant a temporary extreme-risk protection order (ERPO) that would authorize the seizure of that person’s firearms for up to 14 days. The gun owner does not have to be present at the preliminary hearing. If the ERPO is found warranted at a second hearing, the respondent could loose access to firearms for up to 364 days.
Since Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed the bill into law in April, dozens of Colorado sheriffs and county commissioners have stood up against the legislation.
In some counties, including Park and Fremont, sheriffs and commissioners have joined together to pass resolutions discouraging local judges and law enforcement officers from carrying out ERPOs. In other counties, including Chaffee and Eagle, sheriffs have publicly opposed the bill but commissioners have yet to take action. And in a few counties, including Pitkin and Gunnison, sheriffs have publicly supported the law.
“I see a lot of things wrong with this bill,” Reyes said at a well-attended meeting on the red-flag law last week. “Personally, I think it was written with good intent but I don’t think it will solve the issue.”
Reyes and other community members said the law infringes on the constitutional right to due process, as well as the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.
“You’re guilty until proven innocent ... that’s what this law says,” local Ron Valentine told the commissioners. “I don’t know how to prove that I’m not crazy.”
Asking police officers to determine an individual’s fitness to own a firearm is an unrealistic burden to law enforcement, constituents said. “It’s not fair to put law enforcement in the position of being a mental health professional,” local Chris Cary said at the meeting.
Other tools, like the Brady Act and 72-hour emergency mental health holds, are already available to law enforcement to keep guns out of the hands of unstable individuals, Reyes added.
Several community members also noted that the red-flag law could easily be abused by an individual hoping to take revenge on a gun owner.
Jenny Abbott, of the Advocates of Lake County, brought a different opinion to the meeting.
“Between three-to-four women are killed by their intimate partner each day ... this chance increases 500 percent with the presence of a firearm in the home,” Abbott said. “This is a very real threat.”
“This bill is not about women’s rights or protecting people,” Josh Garcia responded. “It’s about taking away our ability to protect ourselves.”
The BOCC seemed to support Reyes and the constituents opposing the bill.
“The Second Amendment is there for a reason,” Commissioner Mark Glenn said. “I appreciate the stance you all are taking to protect the rights of Americans.”
“I agree that the language is unconstitutional,” Commissioner Sarah Mudge added. “I have faith in the sheriff to enforce the tools she has in place.”
“I appreciate your help educating elected officials,” Commissioner Kayla Marcella told the attendees. “I support the sheriff in any course of action she suggests.”
Colorado is currently one of 17 states across the nation with a red-flag law.
In most states, law enforcement officers, family members and roommates can all petition for ERPOs, just like in Colorado. In New York, school administrators can petition, and mental health professionals can do so in Maryland. But in a few states, including Florida, only law enforcement officers can apply for ERPOs.
The BOCC will revisit the decision to pass or forgo a resolution opposing the red-flag law at the Lake County Courthouse on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
“Just because something is legal does not make it right,” local Ezekiah Lujan said.
