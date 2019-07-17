Governor Jared Polis Tuesday announced preliminary rates for individual health insurance plans in 2020.
Thanks to the reinsurance program, premiums for individual health insurance plans are projected to decrease in Colorado by an average of 18.2%.
In response, Senator Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) - Senate sponsor of HB19-1168 - released the following statement:
“For far too many Coloradans, particularly those in rural communities, the cost of a health insurance plan looks more and more like a second mortgage. That’s a cost few can afford and the reason why I worked hard to create a reinsurance program. The reinsurance program is an innovative, Colorado solution that will help people save money on healthcare and have a real and immediate impact on Coloradans all across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.