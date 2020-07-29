The Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society (CCCHS) is the recipient of a $600 Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation and Leadville Race Series grant to support the digitization of rare images that document the mining history and culture of Winfield, Vicksburg and other camps in the canyon in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The tiny town of Winfield serves as the turnaround point for the Leadville Trail 100 Run. The remaining original cabins in Winfield and Vicksburg date to the turn of the last century, when the small town anchored several productive mining claims in the western canyon. At the height of its success, circa 1890, the population topped 1,500 and residents could choose among three saloons for their recreation.
With the guidance of the society’s historian Stacey Rehbein, CCCHS has identified and collected more than 700 images that document daily life and work in the mining communities of Winfield, Vicksburg, Rockdale and Granite. The society is matching the legacy foundation’s grant amount and is using the funds to engage a digital-imaging and photography professional to examine, scan and organize the images. Within a year, the society will make the images accessible for research and general interest in accordance with applicable copyright and Creative Commons licensing.
The Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society has worked since 1971 to preserve the cabins, commercial buildings, images, documents and artifacts that tell the story of the area’s early mining settlers. The society manages four museum buildings in Winfield and Vicksburg and initiates projects to engage the public, including the production of two audio recordings that give visitors a brief glimpse of early mining days. Digitizing and publicizing these historic images will help ensure that the rich mining heritage will continue to draw visitors and supporters, even during times when travel may be impractical or limited.
The Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society currently has 120 active dues-paying members — many more members than cabins and cabin owners in the area. The society’s preservation work in partnership with the United States Forest Service has included projects such as replacing the Vicksburg Museum roof in 2018. In addition to the society’s physical preservation work, Rehbein researches and relates a piece of mining history at each society meeting, which becomes part of the record of the canyon through the official minutes. Oral histories from the canyon’s original residents have also been preserved in a self-published book available from the society, “Memories of Clear Creek Canyon: A Walk Into the Past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.