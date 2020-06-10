Locals rallied in Leadville for multiple days last week to condemn police brutality and localize issues of racism and police violence that are being confronted nationally.
Over the course of four days last week, protestors gathered and marched along Harrison Avenue with signs condemning police violence, racism and inaction against such issues. Locals participated in support of movements seeking racial justice and equity that began after a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Starting June 2 with an impromptu demonstration in front of the courthouse, people gathered to hold space and join the movement that has been pushed to the front of a national conversation.
Three hours before people started gathering on the sidewalk in front of the county building, Stephanie Brandt made a call online for those who wished to participate to meet at noon.
Participants, most in masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, rallied in front of the courthouse with signs denouncing racism, remembering George Floyd, condemning police violence and expressing solidarity with other protests.
“I thought I might be alone, but people showed up,” Brandt said while looking at the crowd of about 45 people at Tuesday’s rally.
The June 2 rally, and each one following it throughout the week, saw a diverse blend of participants. Members of the Latinx community, people of color, white supporters and young community members were in attendance at each event.
Brandt, a resident of Leadville, saw a need to start a conversation locally and make sure the voices of marginalized communities in Leadville and Lake County are heard. Leadville and Lake County are not immune to racism and police violence, and the time to have these conversations is now while the nation is grappling with these issues, she said.
Following Tuesday’s demonstration, protesters gathered twice in front of the county building on Wednesday and again on Friday.
On Friday evening, a candlelight vigil was held in front of the courthouse to recognize Breonna Taylor, a black women killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky in March. Residents gathered to observe Taylor’s birthday and recognize that Floyd’s death is not the only issue at hand.
Sunday saw a small demonstration with people holding signs and engaging with the public at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Sixth Street.
At each rally, the community response was largely positive. Honks of support and waves to protestors were common responses to those holding signs and leading chants.
White supporters participated in the week’s events in an effort to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protestors and to push for racial justice locally and nationwide.
The phrase “white silence is violence” appeared on several signs held by rally-goers.
When asked what the phrase meant to her, Shenan Pordon, a participant at Wednesday’s rally, emphasized the need for people to use the privileges they have to speak out against injustice.
“Now is the time as a white person, a white woman, to use my privilege to say something,” Pordon said.
Historically, white people have had the choice to not confront racism, Stephanie Cole, a supporter at Wednesday evening’s rally said, but now she sees more people recognizing their responsibility to stand up and fight against racial injustice.
Amidst local demonstrations and national unrest, governmental bodies and organizations in Leadville and Lake County issued statements with varying degrees of support and attempts to address the issues.
In a joint statement issued by the Leadville Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the agencies voiced sorrow and condemnation of the killing of Floyd, though did not address race as a factor in the killing.
“Mr. Floyd was not just an African American man, he was a father, a son, a brother, whose family has lost their loved one. The media has chosen to focus on Mr. Floyd’s skin color and the police officer skin color, because that is what sells,” read the statement signed by Chief of Police Saige Bertolas and Sheriff Amy Reyes.
The Board of County Commissioners and Leadville City Council also issued a joint statement in which they acknowledged the need to leverage their positions as elected representatives to help dismantle institutional racism.
The statement acknowledged that the governing bodies may not currently have all the solutions, but recognize the need for allyship with Lake County’s communities of color. No specific steps toward that end were mentioned in the statement.
Moving forward, locals aim to continue organizing against racism by hosting more demonstrations and facilitating learning opportunities in the community.
