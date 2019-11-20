Community efforts to build a new justice center are gaining momentum.
In May, a task force including representatives from local public-safety agencies and non-profits, county and city government and the Fifth Judicial District mobilized to kick-start the planning work needed for a 2020 justice center ballot initiative.
In 2016, Lake County voters turned down a similar ballot initiative that would have increased sales tax by 1.5 percent to raise money for a justice center.
Lake County’s civic facilities have further deteriorated since the ballot initiative failed three years ago. The Lake County Jail is no longer housing inmates due to safety concerns and the courthouse remains on the Underfunded Courthouse Facility Commission’s list of most deficient judicial facilities in Colorado.
The Department of Local Affairs has taken note of Lake County’s need.
DOLA recently awarded the county two planning grants from the department’s Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund which provides assistance to communities impacted by mineral and energy development. The grants, which amount to $225,000, will fund schematic design work and geotechnical due diligence for the proposed justice center site.
The Union Pacific Railroad property at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street has been identified as the priority building site for the proposed facility. DOLA funds will help the county investigate the parcel’s environmental hazards before moving forward.
Katy Welter, the task force’s attorney, has been negotiating the terms of a purchase agreement for the property with UPR since July. The next step would be for the Board of County Commissioners to review an agreement.
Lake County also applied for a $572,000 grant from UCFC in October. The grant will help fund the proposed facility’s design and planning work, if awarded. This amount will likely amount to about 10% of the entire project cost.
In December, Lake County will apply for another DOLA grant for up to $1 million. The grant could help the county complete design and construction plans by fall 2020, potentially before voters head to the booths on election day.
“Lake County is pursuing all available funding to plan, design and build a justice center that will make our community safer and our justice system more efficient,” Welter told the Herald. “Time is of the essence, as construction costs are historically high and rising. Every year of delay costs us roughly another million dollars.”
