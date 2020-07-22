Join Leadville local and wildflower expert, Robin Dunn, for two Greater Arkansas River Nature Association educational wildflower identification hikes in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The first hike will be Saturday, July 25 to Ptarmigan Lakes. This moderate, 6.5 mile hike will take approximately five-to-six hours. The second wildflower identification hike will be on Saturday, August 1 to an area locally known as Alpine Meadow or “Hills are Alive” in the Mining District east of Leadville. The area covers sub-alpine, alpine and a bit of tundra. This area is known for its abundance of wildflowers; some of the species covered include Blue Flax, Columbine, Jacob’s Ladder, Purple Fringe, Alpine Sunflowers, Monkshood, Wild Delphiniums and Old Man of the Mountain. This hike will be approximately four miles in length and take around five hours.
Each of these hikes is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/wildflower-hike-to-ptarmigan-lake/ to register for the July 25 Ptarmigan Lake hike and https://garna.org/calendar/the-hills-are-alive-wildflower-hike/ to register for the August 1 Leadville hike. Space is limited. Contact the GARNA office at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106 for questions.
Participants should plan to wear a mask, dress in layers, and bring sunscreen, lunch, snacks and plenty of water. For a copy of GARNA’s COVID policy regarding hikes see the sites linked above.
