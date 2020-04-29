Last week, Lake County healthcare providers began administering new forms of testing for COVID-19, a promising sign for the possibility of widespread testing and increased data collection in Lake County.
According to Lisa Zwerdlinger, medical director of Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP), the combination of a new style of test and a new way to get results from existing testing methods has allowed for a loosening of testing criteria, making it easier for anyone who wants to be tested to do so.
The preexisting test method detects the virus itself through the collection of a mucus sample that is sent to a lab. This method is used to test people who have been sick and must be completed within two weeks of a person showing symptoms.
The test itself is not new, but the method of sample collection and the way that tests are evaluated in the labs has changed, Zwerdlinger said.
Before the development, labs relied on viral transport media, which has been in short supply, to complete the tests. Now labs are able to get results without the need for media through a newly developed procedure, Zwerdlinger said.
“It’s just a new way of doing the old test,” the doctor added.
In addition to the new method of completing test results, antibody testing has emerged as a new way to determine if a person has been exposed to the new coronavirus.
The new tests require a blood sample that detects the presence of antibodies that develop in response to the virus being present in a person’s body.
After being exposed to the virus, a person begins to develop two types of antibodies. The first set act as an immediate response to the infection, and are followed by another, longer-lasting type which serves to fight the virus in the future. The new test detects the presence of the second round of antibodies, Zwerdlinger said.
The antibody tests allow for a longer window of opportunity to test if a person has been exposed to the virus.
“No one is entirely certain how long these antibodies are detectable, but they’re definitely detectable for longer than two weeks, and probably several months,” Zwerdlinger explained.
While the antibody test allows for more widespread testing and a longer window of opportunity, it has shortcomings.
The test has an approximately 10% false positive rate and may indicate that a person has been exposed to a similar coronavirus separate from the one that causes COVID-19.
Additionally, the presence of antibodies does not necessarily indicate immunity, and the test is not sensitive enough to determine if a person is immune.
As a result of the new developments in testing, RMFP and Saint Vincent Hospital hope to provide more data to the Lake County Public Health Agency to help inform decisions like how and when to start reopening businesses and how effective preventative measures have been, Zwerdlinger said.
Zwerdlinger and Karen Onderdonk, Director of Outreach and Development at SVH, urged people to see their healthcare providers to have one of these two tests completed.
The test a patient might receive depends on a visit to their healthcare provider to determine if the individual has been sick, what their symptoms have been and when their symptoms started.
While there is not yet a publicly funded option, most insurance covers the cost of the visit. However, the cost of the test, and how much of that will be paid for by insurance, varies, Onderdonk said.
