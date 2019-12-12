This week the Herald continues to encourage giving locally with its listing of local nonprofits. Unless otherwise noted, the addresses are Leadville, CO 80461. If your organization has not yet been listed and you have not been contacted, send information to editor@leadvilleherald.com.
Through service, outreach, and development, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation promotes and sustains the highest level of healthcare for Lake County and this community.
St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is currently raising funds for a new CT scanner and large surgical suite equipment for the new hospital which is currently under construction, to be completed in the later part of 2020. This is a $22 - 24 million project that is primarily funded by a low-interest loan from the USDA.
The CT scanner will cost approximately $400,000, and the large surgical equipment items will total approximately $700,000.
A CT scanner is essential for the emergency room in Leadville. The imaging helps doctors diagnose and stabilize patients for treatment in Leadville or for transfer to a trauma center.
Lake County, covering 400 square miles, currently does not have surgical services for its residents or visitors when they are in need.
Inpatient care and surgical services are two of the main economic drivers behind a hospital’s financial stability. SVH has successfully increased daily inpatients. The next step toward sustainability is to re-open surgical services. The new hospital will offer both outpatient and inpatient procedures, including but not limited to endoscopy, colonoscopy, general surgery, emergency surgeries, pain management and eventually other specialties such as orthopedic surgeries.
Contact Karen Onderdonk to learn more or to participate in the foundation’s capital campaign. St. Vincent Hospital is a 501(c)3 corporation.
Address: St. Vincent Hospital Foundation 822 W. 4th Street. More information is available at LeadvilleHospital.org/foundation/.
Friends of the Historic Evergreen Cemetery, established in 2015, is committed to the preservation and restoration of Leadville’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Individuals may purchase a membership or make a donation by contacting John R. Piearson at 719-293-0936 or P.O. Box 955.
Volunteers are always need to help with clean-up and restoration activities at the cemetery during the summer months.
St. George Community Meals provides hot meals to anyone in the community five days a week.
Meals are served Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 11:30 a.m., and Saturday at 5 p.m.
Donations of cash and food are welcome year-round. Volunteers are also appreciated to help with the meals.
Mail donations to P.O. Box 243, drop them at the church at West Fourth and Pine, or call Aly at 719-486-4731.
Helping Hands of Lake County is a nonprofit volunteer organization dating back to 1962 with the mission of providing financial assistance to needy local residents.
Funds are raised through individual membership dues and from the sale of memorial cards that can be obtained through P.O. Box 8.
Helping Hands also receives donations from other philanthropic organizations.
The funds are distributed based specifically on the merit of each request and the financial need of the person or persons involved. Approved requests are based upon recommendations of the Lake County Health Department and members’ knowledge of individual circumstances. All payments are made directly to the provider of the service.
Donations are welcome at any time and can be sent to P.O. Box 8.
The Leadville Lions Club is selling Safeway grocery cards at Safeway during the holiday season. Cards are available in increments of $10, $25, $50 and $100. The full value of the card may then be used for groceries at Safeway. In addition, the store gives five percent of the face value back to the Lions Club to use for community projects.
Another Lions Club fundraiser is the annual Christmas tree sale at Centennial Real Estate, offering trees cut by club members at the Climax Mine.
Money raised by the Lions Club through this and other activities, such as the Boom Days beer tent, is donated back to the community.
Other Lions’ community projects include the Fourth of July fireworks display, the flags along Harrison Avenue and the annual career fair at the high school.
Planned Pethood Leadville is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families with the expense of caring for their pets.
It collects donations in order to offer financial assistance for unfunded medical treatment, particularly spaying and neutering dogs and cats. For more information on Planned Pethood Leadville, visit http://www.plannedpethoodleadville.org or www.facebook.com/plannedpethoodleadville/, or email Chris Floyd at president@plannedpethoodleadville.org.
Mardi Paws, a fundraiser for Planned Pethood, is scheduled for Feb. 1 at Freight.
The Advocates of Lake County provides trauma-informed services and promotes a community where survivors of domestic and sexual violence may achieve personal autonomy.
Services offered to the community include a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims of violence and their family and friends, emotional support and personal advocacy for these victims, emergency safe housing for those in danger, civil legal assistance for survivors of violence, and rental assistance and other financial supports to survivors trying to establish self-sufficiency after leaving abusive relationships.
In 2018, the Advocates provided safe housing to 60 victims with nowhere else to go, emergency financial assistance to 129 clients in need, and supported a total of 265 survivors of violence.
To donate, send a check to Advocates of Lake County, P.O. Box 325, or visit advocatesoflakecounty.org/donate.
The year 2020 marks a busy year for Leadville’s local trail advocacy group, the Cloud City Wheelers.
After five years of planning and two years of public process, permission has been secured for eight miles of new trail construction near Turquoise Lake. The Wheelers will also be constructing new trails close to town on private land. Starting in June 2020 the Wheelers will hire six people to help construct these new trails.
This could not be done without the help of Climax Molybdenum/Freeport McMoran, One Track Mind Foundation, and Volunteers for Outdoors Colorado.
Through memberships, donations, events, and business partnerships, the Wheelers are able to provide Lake County with healthy and sustainable recreation amenities. The Cloud City Wheelers are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and relies on donations. Cloud City Wheelers, P.O. Box 740.
This year, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) was able to provide place-based nature programming to over 5,000 public participants, including 1,700 youths (kindergarten through 12th grade) from Lake and Chaffee Counties.
Three hundred thirty-five Lake County boys and girls participated in field work with GARNA on topics such as stream ecology, forest health, wildlife and fire ecology. GARNA also partnered with Rockies Rock to develop a custom environmental science and stewardship curriculum for a summer day camp.
GARNA conservation projects, such as the Upper Arkansas Wilderness Volunteers, benefitted from 165 dedicated volunteers spending thousands of hours on restoration, wilderness monitoring and preservation of public lands for future generations.
GARNA is 100% community driven. To donate, become a member, or to learn about upcoming programs, visit the home page at GARNA.org.
