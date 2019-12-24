In recent coverage, the newspaper said that Ski Cooper would hold a torchlight parade on New Year’s Eve. The parade is in fact not happening this year.
First place in the government category for the Parade of Lights was won by Lake County Maintenance Department not Lake County Public Works.
