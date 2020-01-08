April
Freeport-McMoRan Foundation donates $136,000 to four Lake County nonprofits.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners moves forward with a compensation study to help develop a formal pay structure and identify staffing efficiencies and inefficiencies.
•••••
Former second-place Leadville Trail 100 Run finisher Addie Bracy applies for a conditional use permit to operate a training facility off County Road 7. Many nearby residents protest the application and it is eventually turned down.
•••••
Lake County and the City of Leadville continue to move towards affordable housing solutions. Stakeholders are aided by a group of graduate students from the University of Colorado who develop housing recommendations.
•••••
Lake County High School actors perform “Into the Woods.”
•••••
Shawn Brecka is arrested for the alleged distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Lake County.
May
Former Lake County Undersheriff Fernando Mendoza is sentenced to 15 months in jail five months after being found guilty of first-degree aggravated incest and attempted invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. Mendoza is also sentenced to an indeterminate probation sentence in Colorado’s Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation program.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners nixes Addie Bracy’s conditional use permit application for a training center off County Road 7 despite the Lake County Planning Commission’s recommendation for approval.
•••••
Most Lake County property owners see a substantial increase in the value of residential properties in their 2019 notice of valuation, mailed out by the Lake County Assessor’s Office in May.
•••••
Three additional charges are filed against former Center Early Childhood Program’s teacher Sally Glaser after the Leadville Police Department reopens a 2012 case involving Glaser and a student.
•••••
Xcel Energy begins phase one of a five-year natural-gas system renewal project in Lake County.
•••••
Seven Lake County High School students graduate from Colorado Mountain College, alongside full-time college students.
•••••
Irish Ambassador to the United States Daniel Mulhall visits Leadville to pay homage to Cloud City’s Irish immigrants. The ambassador toured the site of Evergreen Cemetery’s proposed Irish monument, spoke to Lake County High School students and ate lunch at the Silver Dollar Saloon.
•••••
State Representative Julie McCluskie holds a town hall meeting in Leadville to update residents on the spring legislative session.
•••••
Former Lake County High School student Bianca Gonzales is named a Daniels Scholar and receives a full-ride scholarship to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
•••••
Representatives from local public safety agencies and nonprofits, county and city government and the Fifth Judicial District convene a justice center task force in hopes of passing a 2020 sales tax ballot measure to raise money for a new justice center.
•••••
Leadville and Lake County building permits increase by almost 500% by the end of May.
•••••
Dylan Gregg pleads guilty to second-degree assault in Lake County District Court. The guilty plea is the result of an officer-involved shooting incident with Leadville Police Department Officer Eric Thorne.
•••••
Lake County High School seniors graduate with more than $1,000,000 in college scholarship aid.
June
Lake County Sheriff’s Office is alerted that the county’s dispatch console will no longer be technically supported. Stakeholders scramble to buy a new console.
•••••
The Fifth Judicial District releases a report stating that former Sheriff Rod Fenske’s administration illegally billed Lake County Jail inmates for cost of care. According to the report, inmates were illegally billed over $16,000 in 2018.
•••••
Glenda Dunn retires after 42 years at the Lake County Library.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners approves a subscription to a soon-to-be-built solar garden in Chaffee County, bringing Lake County Government’s renewable energy use up to 85%.
•••••
Tom Schwander, St. Vincent Hospital’s former ambulance service director, is fired from the hospital. He leaves shortly before an evaluation of Lake County’s emergency medical and trauma services, which Schwander helped put together, is released to the public.
•••••
Great Outdoors Colorado awards Lake County a $300,000 grant for trail stewardship and alpine tundra restoration work on Mount Elbert.
•••••
Lake County Government works towards setting up a water augmentation plan for the county. If the plan is completed, Lake County will be able to lease the county’s water rights to residents.
•••••
Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s evaluation of Lake County’s emergency medical and trauma services issues caveats in regard to St. Vincent Hospital’s ambulance staffing and financial reporting practices.
•••••
Mike McHargue, former Lake County emergency manager, leaves Lake County Government for a job with the Colorado Department of Homeland Security.
July
The July 4 holiday week will mark the beginning of construction activity at St. Vincent Hospital.
•••••
A new townhouse complex on Mountain View Dr., known as Leadville Townhomes, may be on the way for Lake County.
•••••
Herald Editor Marcia Martinek wins her fifth Golden Dozen Award for editorial writing from the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors.
•••••
Joel Cage, an officer with the Leadville Police Department, is arrested on July 4 for allegedly attempting to break into his ex-wife’s home.
•••••
“The Fantasticks,” a musical with locals in the cast, begins a two-weekend run at the Tabor Opera House.
•••••
Cristhian Ravelo of Avon wins the Silver Rush 50-mile mountain-bike race.
•••••
Carlos Ruibal, of Colorado Springs, takes first in the Silver Rush 50-mile run.
•••••
Construction begins at the Leadville/Lake County’s second fire station located between Leadville and Twin Lakes.
•••••
Justin Talbot publishes a new book, “The Leadville Runner.”
•••••
Former astronaut and Twin Lakes resident Jeff Ashby is rescued of LaPlata Peak after tumbling 500 feet down the mountain.
•••••
Local artist Ben Dallas opens an art studio in Leadville.
August
Joel Cage resigns from the Leadville Police department earlier this month following his July 4 arrest by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
•••••
John Gaston of Aspen wins the Leadville 100-mile mountain-bike three-day stage race with an overall time of six hours, 11 minutes and 57 seconds.
