Housing experts from across the state visited Lake County last week to lead a forum on affordable housing and homelessness. The event was just one of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH), Colorardo Fiscal Institute, and Colorado Center on Law and Policy’s (CCLP) statewide public forum tour.
According to CCH, about 30,000 Coloradans are homeless.
“Homelessness looks different in mountain communities than in Denver,” CCH Vice President of Communications Cathy Alderman told attendees. In Leadville, homeless community members might camp off-grid or sleep in their cars instead of seeking a shelter.
Alderman also emphasized the connection between stable housing and health, noting that cost-burdened renters or homeowners will often forgo medical and utility bills, healthy foods and other necessities. About one in two renters and one in four homeowners across Colorado are cost-burdened.
The Colorado General Assembly responded to the state’s housing crisis in the 2019 session by allocating millions of dollars to affordable housing and defining and widening renter rights.
“This is a historic year for housing legislation in Colorado,” Jack Regenbogen, of CCLP, said. “There is an unprecedented amount of new funding to benefit homeowners and renters.”
One bill doubled the state’s affordable-housing tax-credit program to $10 million from 2020 to 2024. Another will transfer $30 million from the state’s unclaimed property fund to the Division of Housing for the next three years.
House Bill 1245 sets a $1,000 monthly cap on the amount of sales tax businesses can retain as a collectors’ fee. The savings are expected to result in $8,000,000 for the Division of Housing in years one and two and $45-50 million annually thereafter.
The state legislature also passed a sweeping set of landlord-tenant bills.
One bill, which was co-sponsored by Lake County’s representative Julie McCluskie, aims to protect manufactured-housing communities by establishing an administrative process to file complaints within the Division of Housing. The bill also expands the period to pay rent before an eviction from five to 10 days and the period to move or sell a manufactured home after an eviction from two to 30 days.
Manufactured homes currently make up about 15% of Lake County’s housing stock.
Another bill, also co-sponsored by McCluskie, allocated $750,000 to create an eviction legal defense fund which will provide legal counseling and representation for individuals experiencing an eviction.
Other 2019 bills limit rental-application fees and establish processes for renters to withhold rent if a landlord does not maintain an apartment’s habitability, landlord responsibilities for bedbug infestations and more.
“I think overall it was a really good year for housing in Colorado,” Regenbogen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.