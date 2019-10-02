The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department.
• On July 25, police were dispatched to a two-car accident in the 400 block of East Fourth St. Jason Nepp, 42, of Leadville, was cited for limitations on backing.
• Police responded to a report of items being thrown at cars in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue on July 28. This is currently under investigation.
• Ronald Reap, 50, of Leadville, was arrested and charged with DUI, open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle and possessing an open marijuana container in vehicle on July 30.
• William Schweizer, 68, of Leadville was cited for failing to yield right-of-way when turning left in front of approaching traffic on Aug. 1 following a non-injury accident at Harrison Avenue and Fifth Street.
• Officers took a report of a hit and run in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue on Aug. 3. Monica Gutierez, 36, of Leadville was issued a summons for accident involving damage, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, limitations on backing and duty to report accident.
•Marc Lopez, 22, of Leadville, was cited for the display of an expired temporary permit on Aug. 8.
• Officers took a report of stolen property from the locker rooms at the intermediate school on Aug. 4.
• Colin Kovacs, 28, of Leadville, was arrested for violation of protection order on Aug. 5/
• Olaya Soto, 20, of Leadville was issued a citation on Aug. 6 for following too closely.
• On Aug. 7, an officer was dispatched to the intersection of East Ninth Street and North Poplar Street on a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian on a bike. Upon investigation, the officer discovered that the driver of the vehicle was hit by the driver of the bicycle. The juvenile riding the bike was issued a summons for careless driving, disregarding traffic-control device and failure to yield.
• On Aug. 8, police assisted sheriff’s deputies out at Mountain View West with multiple underage drinkers driving around the parking lot.
• On Aug. 8, police assisted deputies in the 500 block of East Third Street requesting cover for a barricaded suspect.
• Esteban Lacayo, 44, of Snowmass, was cited on Aug. 9 for display of expired number plates.
• On Aug. 9, Jose Delapez-Gurale-Chaves, 39, of Leadville, was cited for driving a motor vehicle without a valid license and impeding the normal flow of traffic.
• Criminal mischief to a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Spruce Street was reported on Aug. 10.
• Officers responded to a fight in progress at 1 Harrison Ave on Aug. 11. Ashlee Corcoran, 32, of Leadville was arrested on charges of harassment and domestic violence.
• On Aug. 11, officers conducted a traffic stop in the old Shopko parking lot. Akhill Sheelam, 24, of Overland, Kansas, was issued a citation for three counts of passing on the left prohibited.
• On Aug. 3, officers responded to the St. Louis Ave. parking lot and contacted Joshua Valverde, 34, of Leadville, for DUI.
• Veronica Golum, 50, of Carlsbad, Calif., was issued a summons on Aug. 13 for driving a vehicle while license under restraint and speeding.
• On Aug. 14, officers stopped Josephina Chairez-Garcia, 52, of Leadville, and cited her for an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
• Aracely Medrano, 62, of Leadville was cited on Aug. 14 for following too closely.
• On Aug. 14, an officer issued a summons to Jennnifer Leesley, 45, of Leadville, for failure to obey summons or notice.
• On Aug. 14, officers were dispatched to 1515 Poplar Street. Jerry Bledsoe, 32, of Reno, Nevada, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, assault in the third degree and obstruction of telephone service.
• Steve Prestash, 65, of Leadville was observed being cruel to his dog by officers. He was cited and the dogs were taken to the animal shelter.
• Manuel Martinez, 26, of Leadville, was arrested Aug. 17 on a Lake County warrant.
• On Aug. 18, officers responded to a reported accident at the entrance to Half Moon campground. The following were charged: Linda Campa, 21, of Leadville, false reporting to authorities; Omar Villoa Velasquez, 23, Republic of Honduras, compulsory insurance, no registration card in vehicle, displayed expired number plates and careless driving.
• On Aug. 20, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Leiter Street on a report of a motorhome parked on the homeowner’s property. Donna Lewis, 60, of Leadville, was cited for trespassing.
• Jonathan Cline, 37, of Leadville, was cited on Aug. 21 for failure to appear.
• Following a traffic stop on Aug. 21, Ashley Reid, 31, of Leadville was cited for driving while license under restraint.
• On Aug. 23, an officer took an information report about some wood being placed on two vehicles in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue. There was no damage to the vehicles.
• Officers contacted a vehicle in the 600 block of McWethy Drive on Aug. 22 for careless driving. Corey Miller, 32, was issued a citation for careless driving and driving motor vehicle without valid license.
• Manuel Martinez, 25, of Leadville was charged with driving while revoked on Aug. 22.
• Police received a report of juveniles damaging personal property on East 10th Street on Aug. 22. The case is under investigation.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 22 at the Shell gas station. Rebecca Wright, 42, of Breckenridge, was charged with DUI, driving under restraint, careless driving and five counts of open alcoholic beverage container.
• Jonathan Cline, 37, of Leadville, was charged with distribution and possession of controlled substances on Aug. 22,
• On Aug. 23, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 222 Harrison Ave. The matter is under investigation.
•On Aug. 24, officers found an unattended motor vehicle near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and West Fourth Street. Jennifer Boeve, 44, of Leadville, was cited for unattended motor vehicle.
• Karla Mir-Martinez, 25, of Leadville, was cited on Aug. 25 for failure to display valid registration.
• On Aug. 25, Robert Gonzales, 35, of Leadville was cited for failure to obey traffic-control device.
• Officer assisted Lake County deputies and the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit in the 800 block of Juniper in locating and arresting Joshua Aaron Duchesine, 36, of Lakewood, on a warrant out of parole. Nathaniel Lee Abbott, 43, of Salida, and Sarah Nordby, 41, of Salida, were arrested for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Police were called to the 1500 block of Poplar Street Aug. 26 on a possible domestic disturbance. Jerry Bledsoe, 32, of Leadville, was arrested for violation of protection order. Keikilan Tua, 33, of Leadville, was charged with assault in the third degree and domestic violence.
• Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street on a reported dog bite. Roy Seme, 78, of Leadville, was cited for vicious animal at large.
• Officers responded to non-injury vehicle accident on Aug. 28 at Harrison and Fifth Street. Ronald Henry, 71, of Godley, Texas, was issued a citation for vehicle entering the roadway.
• On Aug. 29, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Sixth Street on a report of a hit and run, Michael Miller, 36, of Denver, was arrested on charges of driving a vehicle with license under restraint, driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol, drugs or both, failure to notify police of accident, left scene without providing information after striking unattended vehicle, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.
• Joseph Casias, 19, of Leadville, was arrested on Aug. 30 on charges of speeding, 45/35; drove vehicle with license under restraint; open alcoholic container in vehicle and minor in possession of alcohol.
• On Aug. 30, an officer responded to Brooklyn Circle with the fire department on a report of an unattended fire. The homeowner left before extinguishing the fire. Albelardo Monge Valenzuela, 50, of Leadville, was issued a summons for restriction on open burning.
• On Aug. 30, officers received a report of a driver asleep in a vehicle located at the Lake County Intermediate School. Jose Sierra, 23, of Leadville, was arrested for DUI.
• On Aug. 31, officers received information about a house contaminated with methamphetamine in the 400 block of West Eighth Street. An environmental consulting agency determined the house was too contaminated for anyone to live there.
• On Aug. 31, Sara Chavez, 37, of Leadville was arrested on a Lake County warrant.
• Carlos Cisneros, 21, of Leadville, was arrested on Aug. 31 for harassment and domestic violence.
