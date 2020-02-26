Regarding Marcia Martinek’s Feb. 20 column about board appointments versus public elections, a reader pointed out that when Craig Stuller was appointed to the St. Vincent Hospital Board, there were two others who applied to the board as well: Dan Houtchens and Aleta Bezzic. The board selected Stuller. However, there was no public vote.
