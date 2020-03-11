On March 3, the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office realized a mistake had been made in not recording which party ballot 274 unaffiliated voters had submitted.
While counting results for the presidential primary, the mistake was recognized when a discrepancy appeared between the number of ballots being counted and the expected batch size, according to Patty Berger, Lake County Clerk and Recorder.
Unaffiliated voters are sent both Democratic and Republican party ballots, and they are instructed to complete and return only one, Berger said.
“It wasn’t anything the voter did,” Berger said while apologizing for the mistake.
This issue did not affect which candidates voters cast their ballots for, but the county was unable to record which party ballot unaffiliated voters cast, Berger said.
Berger contacted the office of the Secretary of State to ask for guidance as to how to correct the error, she said.
In response, the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office began contacting affected voters by phone, email, and letter to determine which party ballot the 274 unaffiliated voters had cast.
As of March 10, the office had confirmed 243 of the party ballots and are awaiting responses from 31 remaining affected voters.
Until all 274 outstanding party ballot discrepancies have been accounted for, the county cannot close the election. The clerk and recorder’s office has until March 26 to contact the remaining voters.
