Owner of Celestial Skin and lifetime local Maricela Sanchez is opening her very own business right here in Leadville.
Along with an esthetician license, Sanchez is certified in dermaplaning, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and is working on a certification in microneedling.
The spa is co-located with High and Tight at 821 Harrison Avenue.
Sanchez attended Lake County High School and Colorado Mountain College before spending seven years as a medical assistant. She plans to use her passion for skin to educate customers on the importance of moisturization and protection of the skin, especially when living at such a high altitude.
According to Sanchez, many people don’t realize how intense and damaging the sun can be at 10,000 feet. The spa offers dermaplaning and chemical peels to help minimize the ageing effect the sun can have on skin.
For younger clients with acne scarring, depending on the severity of scarring, Sanchez customizes treatments and emphasizes exfoliation of the skin through chemical peels and microdermabrasion.
Celestial Skin will initially carry Senitas, a brand based Boulder, and eventually add Color Of Therapeutics, a CBD product line from Denver, to the mix. CBD skin care products are known for their inflammation-reducing properties. This is especially helpful for those struggling with acne.
“CBD has antioxidant properties, which makes it a great product for anti-aging,” Sanchez said. Though the main focus of the spa is skin care, Sanchez hopes to offer waxing at a later date.
Through mid-October, hours of operation are Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All hours are flexible with prior arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.