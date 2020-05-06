Roots Rx Recreational dispensaries are currently donating 5% of all edible sales to the local food banks serving the Colorado mountain communities of Aspen, Basalt, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Gunnison and Leadville. Additionally, five edible brands sold at the dispensaries, including Cheeba Chews, Iovia, Incredible, Wana and Canyon Cultivation, are all making an additional give-back of sales of their individual products. The donation program began on April 21 and will run through May 20.
“Roots Rx is committed to making sure our community members in need of access to food have it, through the important work local community food banks offer,” Brittany Peno, general manager of Roots Rx, said. “Through our donations from edible sales for the next month, we hope to help our locals currently out of work. The impact COVID-19 has had on Colorado tourism during what is normally a busy time of year, is substantial and we think that being allowed to stay open means we have the essential responsibility to give back to our local communities.”
Throughout May, Cheeba Chews is donating at least 5% of the wholesale cost of Cheeba Chews purchases at Roots Rx locations to the food banks in Colorado directly servicing hard-hit, tourism-based communities. “Nothing is more essential than feeding your family, so contributing alongside Roots Rx and many of our fellow edible vendors feels wonderful,” Dustin Coren Cheeba, a Cheeba Chews Mountain Territories representative said. “Here’s hoping that you share that feeling, each edible purchase shows Colorado that the cannabis community cares.”
Roots Rx is currently offering curbside delivery with debit payment and preorder online or over phone. Orders are delivered to the designated parking spots in front of the stores in Basalt, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Leadville, Gunnison and with limited shopping available at the Aspen location. All stores have a staff wearing masks and encourage consumers to wear masks while shopping. Every Roots Rx location is following all CDC and state issued guidelines in accordance to social distancing.
