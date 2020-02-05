To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Feb. 6
8 a.m. — Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:30 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7 p.m. — Fundraising concert by “Storyhill”, sponsored by Leadville Outdoors and Pb Brewing, at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Feb. 7
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — “Spirits in the Shaft” at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Seventh St. mininghalloffame.org
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Saturday, Feb. 8
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ice-Fishing Derby at Twin Lakes, hosted by the Leadville Rod and Gun Club. 719-293-5057 or 719-293-0567.
2 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 to 9 p.m. — Tennessee Pass Night Jam at the Nordic Center, Ski Cooper. Registration at 4 p.m. Info at colbikes.com.
Monday, Feb. 10
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
10 a.m. — Food Bank at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. 11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
5 p.m. — Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library board of trustees regular monthly meeting. Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. 719-486-0569.
7 p.m. — Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe Building, Room 701.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:15 p.m. — Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting at the Lake County Public Library. Patti Nagel, 970-401-1349.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 719-486-3644.
7 p.m. — Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-3087.
Thursday, Feb. 13
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Valentine’s Party.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. — Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
