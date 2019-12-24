To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Lake County and City Offices closed
11:30 a.m. - Free special Christmas meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Friday, Dec. 27
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Dec 28
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Dec. 30
9 a.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners will hold a special session to adopt a supplemental budget at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year’s: Lake County and City Offices closed
1 p.m. - “I survived the Holiday” rifle shoot at the Leadville Rod and Gun Club range. 970-406-0129.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Jan. 2
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
