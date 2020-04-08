The following events have been formally canceled in compliance with efforts to control COVID-19:
Community Nature Connection:
April 9: Get Outdoors Leadville and Martha Guthrie presentation of nature-inspired art.
Cloud City Wheelers:
April 11: East Side Epic Mountain-Bike Race.
Lake County School District Performing Arts Department:
April 16-19: All performances of “Once on this Island.”
May 7: Elitch Garden Music Festival (Fifth-Eighth Grade Band and Choir and High School Concert Band).
May 12: Fifth-Twelfth Grade Roses Awards Concert.
May 14: Third-Fifth Grade Spring Concert.
Alpine Orchestra:
April 17-19: Spring Concert Series.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 9
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-46-3087.
1:30 p.m. — Lake County elected official and department director COVID-19 update at the courthouse. Follow the Lake County Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay; follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting via phone conference. Call for meeting details 719-486-1449.
5-7 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
Friday, April 10
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-46-3087.
Saturday, April 11
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-46-3087.
Sunday, April 12
Easter Sunday
Monday, April 13
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-46-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the courthouse. Follow the Lake County Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay; follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
Tuesday, April 14
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-46-3087.
5 p.m. — Lake County School Board regular meeting. Call for meeting details 719-486-6800.
Wednesday, April 15
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/379967587, meeting ID 379 967 587; or call =+1-346-248-7799, (same meeting ID). Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for password.
9 a.m.-noon — Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Organizers request that participants drive to the distribution, do not arrive before 9 a.m. and have patience with the new system. 719-486-3087.
Thursday, April 16
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-46-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
