The following events have been formally canceled in compliance with efforts to control COVID-19:
June 13: Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half.
June 13-18: Ride the Rockies.
June 19-22: Leadville Trail 100 Run Training Camp.
June 25-28: Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Training Camp.
June 19-22: Leadville Trail 100 Run Training Camp.
July 4: Firecracker 5K road run.
July 11: Silver Rush 50 Mile Run.
July 12: Silver Rush 50 Mile Mountain-Bike.
July 18-19: Courage Classic Bicycle Tour.
July 31-August 2: Leadville Stage Race (mountain bike).
August 1-2: Leadville Boom Days
August 15: Leadville Trail 100 Mile Mountain Bike Race.
August 16: Leadville 10K Run.
August 22-23: Leadville Trail 100 Mile Run.
To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, June 11
7-9 a.m. — Safeway shopping for seniors. Call the Lake County Senior Center for a ride at 710-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-3:30 p.m. — Lake County Recovery Team Meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details re meeting streaming and replay.
5 p.m. — Parkville Water District board meeting at 2015 Poplar St. Details at 719-486-1449.
Friday, June 12
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Cloud City Farm market at 440 McWethy Drive. Details at 719-465-6164.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, June 13
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, June 14
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, June 15
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, June 16
7-9 a.m. — Safeway shopping for seniors. Call the Lake County Senior Center for a ride at 710-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube Channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
Wednesday, June 17
8 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies a at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Organizers ask participants to bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, or contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for updates.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session (tentative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638
Thursday, June 18
7-9 a.m. — Safeway shopping for seniors. Call the Lake County Senior Center for a ride at 710-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.