To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, August 8
11 a.m. - Senior Center Pot Luck at Huck Finn Park. Bring a side dish or $2 donation. 719-486-1774.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - End of Summer Reading Program at Ice Palace Park.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Group Fun Ride (11:00 to 1:00) with Floyd Landis and Dave Zabriske, followed by meet and greet at Floyd’s of Leadville, 1101 Poplar.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 p.m. - LT 100 MTB welcome reception and dinner at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. All proceeds go to Life Time Foundation and LT100 Legacy Foundation. Details at give.ltfoundation.org/leadvillecharitydinner.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
Friday, August 9
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774
1 p.m. - Meet and Greet Floyd Landis and Dave Zabriske at Floyd’s of Leadville, 1101 Poplar St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, August 10
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - LT 100-mile mountain bike race starts and finishes at Sixth and Harrison.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, August 11
10 a.m. - Women on Target: Pistol Safety Shoot. Free. At Leadville Rod and Gun Club, 100 College Rd. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129.
12 noon - LT 10K run starts and finishes at Sixth and Harrison. Includes a free Kids’ Dash.
Monday, August 12
10 a.m. - Leadville Senior Center Advisory Board meeting, 421 W. Sixth St. 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. - TQL (Talk, Quilt, and Laugh), a quilting guild, meets in the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Open to public.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/step meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Tuesday, August 13
8:30 a.m. - Evergreen Cemetery Cleanup needs volunteers. Bring tools. Entrance at McWethy Drive near James St.
9 a.m. - Senior Center Free Golf Lessons at Mt. Massive Golf Course. Call Bob for more information, 719-293-5485.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison
5 p.m. - Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
5:30 p.m. - Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Public Library board of trustees regular monthly meeting. Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. 719-486-0569.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
6:00 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 486-3644.
7 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, August 15
10:30 a.m. - Brunch at the Senior Center. $2 donation. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 2:30 p.m. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife Junior Ranger Program meets at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. Tenth St.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Community Nature Connection mini-course on melding contemplative practices and visualization using a digital camera or smartphone. At CMC Climax Building, Room 401. Free. Under 15 ok with an adult.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
