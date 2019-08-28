To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Aug. 29
10 a.m. - Senior Center trip to Frisco museum and shopping on Main Street. Van departs from Senior Center,$2. RSVP 719-427-7417.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
Friday, Aug. 30
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Aug. 31
9 a.m. - Wendy Wyman, LCSD superintendent, will discuss the upcoming BEST grant potential and bond issue at the Twin Lakes Schoolhouse, 231 Lang.
10 a.m. - Timberline trail maintenance. Cloud City Wheelers meet at Boulders trailhead, CMC.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - The Hazel Miller Band plays blues, jazz, pop and Gospel at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. TaborOperaHouse.net for information or tickets.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day - county and city offices closed
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
9 a.m. - Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloudcitywheelers.org.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. 5th St., public welcome. 719-486-0236.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
6 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Committee meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Howard Tritz, 719-486-4288.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Sept. 5
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
