Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving; Lake County offices and landfill closed Thursday and Friday
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Friday, November 29
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Ski Cooper Opening Day. Open this Saturday and Sunday, closed during the week, then re-opening for the season on Dec. 7.
12 noon to 5 p.m. - Leadville Small Business Saturday. Pick up a tote bag and passport at Zaitz Park or the Visitor Center, shop and get your passport stamped to enter to win prizes.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
6:30 p.m. - High Riders Snowmobile Club meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
6:30 to 8 p.m. - Language Exchange Night in the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
9 a.m. - Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloudcitywheelers.org.
10 a.m. - Food Bank at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. 5th St., public welcome. 719-486-0236.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
6 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Committee meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Howard Tritz, 719-486-4288.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Dec. 5
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
