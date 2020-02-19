To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Feb. 20
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
11 a.m. — Coffee Cake at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Free.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12 noon — St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:30 p.m. — High Riders Snowmobiling Club meeting at the Elks Club basement, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. — Boom Days Committee meeting at the Elks Lodge upstairs, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7 p.m. — Community Nature Connection, sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville at CMC Climax/Gym Bldg, Room 401. Free instruction in making live plant terraniums, materials provided.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Feb. 21
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon to 1 p.m. — Healy House Lecture on gaining women’s right to vote in the 1880s. At the Dexter Cabin, 912 Harrison. Free.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — “Salt of the Earth”, CMC’s “Mining Goes to the Movies” series at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Seventh St.
6 to 8 p.m. — Timberline AA with potluck at 6 p.m. and guest speaker at 7 p.m. St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
6:15 to 8:30 p.m. — “Playing with Fire”, a movie at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 22
8:30 a.m. sign-up — Mount Massive Mush II sled-dog races at the golf course, 259 CR 5. Info at colomtnmushers.org
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Feb. 23
8:30 a.m. — Mount Massive Mush II sled-dog races at the golf course, 259 CR 5. Info at colomtnmushers.org
Monday, Feb. 24
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. — Breast-feeding presentation by Rebecca Behr, sponsored by Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition at the Lake County Public Health Agency, 825 W. Sixth St.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6:15 to 7:45 p.m. — West Park School Community Update. A status report on plans for the new pre-kindergarten through second grade school At the West Park gym, 130 W. 12th St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of Commissioners work session to discuss property disposition, at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
7 p.m. — Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe Building, Room 701.
9:30 a.m. — Instagram Seminar for Businesses. Workshop sponsored by Central Mountain Small Business Center, at CMC Climax Bldg Room 401. $15. Pre-register at centralsbdc.org.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Seniors call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
6 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-3087.
Thursday, Feb. 27
9 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Walmart, lunch in Salida. Van leaves from the Senior Center, call for a ride. 719-486-1774.
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
5:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. $7 for chamber members. Hosted by Mount Massive Liquors and Independence Realty at the Lofts@Harrison, 322 Harrison Ave. 719-486-3900.
6:30 p.m. — Impact of the 10th Mountain Division on Colorado Skiing, a talk by Jennifer Mason at the Lake County High School auditorium, 1000 W. Fourth St. Free.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7 p.m. — Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.