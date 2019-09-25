To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Sept. 26
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, hosted by 10th Mountain Huts’ Leadville Base of Operations at 182 Highway 91. 719-486-3900.
7 p.m. - Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
Friday, Sept. 27
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 10 p.m. - Cloud City Conservation Center Fundraiser at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Colorado fare dinner, $45 in advance at eventbrite.com. For children’s tickets ($25) contact 719-293-5334.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Sept. 28
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue Open House at the fire station. Free food, games and prizes.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Sept. 30
9 a.m. - “Human Imprint: Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” opens at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Ninth St.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
6:30 p.m. - Mental-health presentation by the National Alliance on Mental Illness at the AMAX Room in the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
Tuesday, October 1
9 a.m. - Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloud-citywheelers.org.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:15 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Meet at Cycles of Life.
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. 5th St., public welcome. 719-486-0236.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Lake County Emergency Services Council meets at CMC Room 401. 719-293-1244.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:45 to 8 p.m. - Lake County School District Focus Groups will discuss the future of the district and provide input to the new superintendent search. English session 5:45 - 6:45 p.m., Spanish 7 - 8 p.m. At West Park Elementary, 130 W. 12th St.
6 to 8 p.m. - West Park Elementary Tour and Dinner, 130 W. 12th St. Free, childcare provided. Tour in Spanish at 6, English at 7.
6 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Committee meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Howard Tritz, 719-486-4288.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Oct. 3
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
10:15 to 11 a.m.- Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.