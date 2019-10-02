To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Oct. 3
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
10:15 to 11 a.m.- Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Oct. 4
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
2:45 p.m. - LCHS Homecoming Week pep rally.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. - Karen Lundell Memorial 5K Dog Walk, followed by Bark in the Park until 2 p.m. at the Leadville Dog Park, 505 W. Fifth St. Benefits dog park and Planned Pethood.
10 a.m. - Leadville Rod and Gun Club cowboy pistol shoot (wheel guns only). 719-486-3096 or 719-486-1801.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Oct. 6
6 to 7 p.m. - Broken Arrows 4-H Club Open House at the AMAX Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
Monday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
6 to 8 p.m. - Language Exchange Night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
5:15 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Meet at Cycles of Life.
5:30 p.m. - Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Public Library board of trustees regular monthly meeting. Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. 719-486-0569.
7 p.m. - Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
6:00 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:15 p.m. - Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Patti Nagel, 970-401-1349.
6:30 p.m. - Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 719-486-3644.
7 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Oct. 10
9 a.m. to 12 noon - LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building. LCOSI.com or 486-2772. Meeting followed by a tour of current Box Creek mining operation; limited to 30, RSVP required for tour.
10:15 to 11 a.m.- Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Get Outdoors Leadville! presents Trent Braddy, local fly-fisherman, who will discuss his craft and demonstrate fly-tying. Free. CMC Climax Building, KW Room 401.
