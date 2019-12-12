To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Dec. 12
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod and Gun Club monthly club meeting at the clubhouse, Gun Club Road .
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting upstairs at Treeline, 615 Harrison Ave. Featuring Trish Zornio, candidate for U. S. Senate, and Root Routledge, candidate for CD 3.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Nature-based Brain Science: Taylor Trelka discusses using the natural environment to reduce stress. At CMC Library Building, Room 317. Free. Sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville.
Friday, Dec. 13
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Board of County Commissioners special meeting to approve the 2020 Lake County budget, at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Dec 14
10 a.m. - Holiday Shoot - Rifle at the Leadville Rod and Gun Club range. 970-406-0129.
10 a.m. - Tennessee Pass Kick-Off Classic five-mile snowshoe race at the Nordic Center, Ski Cooper.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies at 421 W. Sixth St.
4 to 10 p.m. - Motherlode Holiday Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
5 to 9 p.m. - Huck Finn Ice Rink Grand Opening and Chili Cook-off, 650 W. Fourth St. Free except for skate rental.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - An Evening with Celesta, Donna, Scott and Friends, music at the Old Church, 801 Harrison Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 15
10 a.m. - Holiday Fun Shoot - Trap at the Leadville Rod and Gun Club range. 719-486-0148.
Monday, Dec. 16
7:30 a.m. - Senior Center bus to Blackhawk. All day, $5 fee, RSVP to Clo at 719-486-1170.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison. Discussion of the red-flag law may be on the agenda.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - High Riders Snowmobile Club meets at Casa Sanchez Restaurant, 422 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Elk’s Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Open to public.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
8 a.m. - Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
9:45 a.m. - Lake County Facilities Task Force meeting to discuss future justice-center options, CMC Room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Lake County Community Fund board meeting at Community Bank, 400 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. Director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Dec. 19
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Community Bank, 400 Harrison Ave., co-sponsored by Rocky Mountain General Practice. 719-486-3900.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
