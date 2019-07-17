To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, July 18
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
10:30 a.m. - Senior Center Brunch at 421 W. Sixth St. $2. RSVP to 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for sixth-graders through teens at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. For information, contact Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
6:30 p.m. - Two Mile High Off-road Club meets behind the Elks Club at 123 W. Fifth St. to explore local 4X4 trails.
7 p.m. - Boom Days Committee meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, July 19
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
7:30 p.m. - “The Fantasticks”, an LCCCA Community Theater Production directed by Scott Carroll at the Tabor, 308 Harrison. TaborOperaHouse.net.
Saturday, July 20
9 a.m. - Pedal for the Park bike-a-thon at Dutch Henry Hill to benefit additional construction at Huck Finn Bike Park. Beer garden, silent auction and BBQ from Treeline Kitchen. 719-293-5606.
10 a.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club antique rifle shoot. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Leadville Community Market at the Treeline Kitchen patio, 615 Harrison Ave. Produce, foods, and crafts.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - “The Fantasticks”, an LCCCA Community Theater Production directed by Scott Carroll at the Tabor, 308 Harrison. TaborOperaHouse.net.
Monday, July 22
9 a.m. - St. Elmo Ghost Town Tour. Van departs Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. $3 excursion fee. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Bridge lessons at the Amax Room, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison. Laura Main 719-293-4235. Free.
7 p.m. - TQL (Talk, Quilt, and Laugh), a quilting guild, meets in the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Open to public; learn to quilt.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/step meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Tuesday, July 23
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Lake County Tourism Panel meets in the CMC Library, room 317.
9:30 to 11 a.m. - Area Agency on Aging will be at the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave, to answer questions regarding AAA programs and assist with filling out forms.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
11:30 to 1:30 p.m. - Area Agency on Aging will be at the Senior Center to answer questions regarding AAA programs and to assist with filling out forms, 421 W. Sixth St. 719-539-3341.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for third- to fifth-graders at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Wednesday, July 24
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
10 a.m. - Lake County Emergency Services Council meeting at CMC Room 317. 719-201-0773.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for kindergartners at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for third- to fifth-graders at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6:00 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 to 9 p.m. - Tabor Youth Collective Latin and African dance workshop with Judah Arrington. outreach@taboroperahouse.net.
6:30 p.m. - Joe Grant and “The Middle Way”, a film premier documenting Joe’s month-long self-powered ascent of all Colorado’s fourteeners. At Leadville Outdoors, 225 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA bilingual open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
8 to 10 p.m. - Seth Walker blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock and country at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Taboroperahouse.net.
Thursday, July 25
9 a.m. - Lake County Open Space Initiative Climax Wetland Restoration and mine site tour. lcosi.com.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
10:30 a.m. - Senior Center Picnic at Kendrick Park, adjacent to the Mt. Massive Golf Course parking lot. $2. RSVP to 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
1 to 2:30 p.m. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife Junior Ranger Program meets at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. Tenth St., to explore “Critters with Wings”.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for sixth-graders through teens at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. For information, contact Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Elks Club, sponsored by the Boom Days Committee. 719-486-3900.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
7 p.m. - Boom Days Committee meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. - Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
