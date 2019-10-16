To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Oct. 17
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Free 15-minute balance and health screenings provided by St. Vincent’s physcial therapists at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.; no appointment necessary.
10:15 to 11 a.m.- Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3 to 5 p.m. - Lake County Community Fund board meeting at Leadville City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Oct. 18
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
2 to 4 p.m. - Parkville Plant Project Public Meeting at Parkville office, 2015 N. Poplar.
6 to 9:30 p.m. - International Film Series: “Exodus”at CMC Climax Building, Room 401.
6:15 p.m. - Movie Night - Toy Story 4 at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
6:30 p.m. - Mother Jones will be the subject of a presentation by Dr. James Walsh at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Ninth St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Oct. 19
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Job Fair and Community Day at Ski Cooper. Job Fair 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; community meeting 1 to 2 p.m.; free food, live music, cash bar 2 to 5 p.m.
10 a.m. - Friends of Twin Lakes meeting at the school house, 231 Lang.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Oct. 21
7:30 a.m. - Senior Center bus to Blackhawk. All day, $5 fee, RSVP to Clo at 719-486-1170.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular meeting at the court house, 505 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheel-ers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
6 to 8 p.m. - “2019 Tour Divide”, a documentary of the self-supported ultra mountain-bike race, presented by Lael Wilcox at Leadvelo Bicicasa, 719 Harrison Ave. Free.
6:30 p.m. - “Private Violence”, a documentary of women taking on institutions that fail them. The Advocates, 711 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Lake County Tourism Panel meets in the CMC Library, room 317.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
5:15 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Meet at Cycles of Life.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - QuickBooks 101 Workshop presented by Kirstin Ayers and sponsored by Leadville - Lake County Economic Development Corp, at CMC Climax Bldg, Room401. Pre-registration required at coloradomtn.edc/event/quickbooks-101.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
6 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Oct. 24
10:15 to 11 a.m.- Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
4 to 7 p.m. - 140th Anniversary Gala, open houses at the Herald Democrat 4 to 4:30, the Tabor Opera House 5 to 5:30, and the Silver Dollar 5:30 on. See ad.
5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, hosted by the Herald Democrat. $7 for chamber members. Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce. 719-486-3900.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
7 p.m. - Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
