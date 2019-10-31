To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Costumes welcome.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4:30 to 8 p.m. - Trick or Treat Street, featuring Harrison Avenue businesses from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by residences down W. Seventh Street from 5 to 8 p.m.
5 to 7 p.m. - Trick or Treat at the Mining Museum’s Hard Rock Mine, 120 W. Ninth St. Free. Children must be accompanied by adults.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Friday, November 1
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 to 9:30 p.m. - International Film Series: this month, films about women by women, at CMC Climax Building, Room 401.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Nov. 2
10 a.m. - Leadville Rod and Gun Club Holiday Shoot - Action Pistol. Info at 719-486-3096 or 719-486-1801.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Daylight Savings Time ends. Turn clocks back one hour.
Monday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Election Day
9 a.m. - Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloudcitywheelers.org.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:15 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Meet at Cycles of Life.
6:00 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7:00 p.m. - Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. 5th St., public welcome. 719-486-0236.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
6 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Committee meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Howard Tritz, 719-486-4288.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Nov. 7
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208 (see website)
9 a.m. - LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building. Last meeting of 2019. LCOSI.com or 719-486-2772. 10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal, St. George Episcopal Church, 719-486-4731.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
