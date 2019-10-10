To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
9 a.m. to 12 noon - LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building. LCOSI.com or 486-2772. Meeting followed by a tour of current Box Creek mining operation; limited to 30, RSVP required for tour.
10:15 to 11 a.m.- Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. - LCHS Chamber Choir performs at the Old Church, W. Eighth and Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Get Outdoors Leadville! presents Trent Braddy, local fly-fisherman, who will discuss his craft and demonstrate fly-tying. Free. CMC Climax Building, KW Room 401.Friday, Oct. 11
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 - 9:30 p.m. - CMC Interna-tional Film Series features “The Wanted 18,” a documentary about a Palestinian village that hides 18 unpermitted dairy cows from Israeli security forces. CMC Climax Bldg, Room 401. $10 fee for series of eight.
6:30 p.m. - Leadville Racing, LCHS Mountain-Bike Team pep rally at the Leadville Trail 100 patio, 213 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Oct. 12
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Oct. 13
1:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Best Start Program presentation on sudden infant-death syndrome, at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison. Free baby box, sleep sack, diapers and more.
Monday, Oct. 14
Columbus Day, county offices and landfill closed
10 a.m. - Leadville Senior Center Advisory Board meeting, 421 West 6th St. 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Google Analytics Seminar, how to better understand your customers and increase traffic to your website, will be held at CMC Cafeteria Building, Leadville Room 701. Free. 719-221-0374.
9:30 to 11 a.m. - Area Agency on Aging will be at the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave, to answer questions regarding AAA programs and assist with filling out forms.
11:30 to 1:30 p.m. - Area Agency on Aging will be at the Senior Center to answer questions regarding AAA programs and to assist with filling out forms, 421 W. Sixth St. 719-539-3341.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:15 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Meet at Cycles of Life.
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - High Riders Snowmobile Club meets at Casa Sanchez Restaurant, 422 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Elk’s Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Open to public.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
8 a.m. - Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
9:45 a.m. - Lake County Facilities Task Force meeting to discuss future justice-center options, CMC Room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
6:30 to 8 p.m. - Language Exchange Night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Oct. 17
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Free 15-minute balance and health screenings provided by St. Vincent’s physical therapists at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.; no appointment necessary.
10:15 to 11 a.m.- Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3 to 5 p.m. - Lake County Community Fund board meeting at Leadville City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
